Razer’s BlackWidow mechanical keyboard is down to just $97 (originally $169)

If you have a gamer in your life that plays video games with a mouse and keyboard, a new mechanical keyboard can make a great gift. Or, screw all that noise, and spend your money on yourself. The choice is yours.

This Black Friday, snag a new mechanical keyboard from Razer for under $100. This BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard uses orange switches instead of the extremely loud green ones to provide a smoother gaming experience for you and the people on the other side of the headset.

The BlackWidow Elite also features that sweet RGB Chroma lighting and can react to different games and even syncs with your Philips Hue setup.

The absolute best part of this keyboard, however, is the price. Typically $169, you can currently get it for only $97. Go quick as this could sell out today.

