Razer’s Kishi transforms your phone into a full-fledged gaming system – right now it’s only $70
This is perfect for the PlayStation 5’s remote play feature too.
If you’re into cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud beta, or someone who takes advantage of remote play on the PlayStation 5, you should do yourself a favor and check out Razer’s Kishi smartphone controller. Right now it’s down to just $70. It typically sells for $100.
Make Your Move. Bring your A-game anytime, anywhere. Introducing a universal mobile gaming controller that fits most smartphone devices, designed to bring console-level control to your on-the-go gaming. With this controller by your side, wherever you go, victory will follow.
With the reality of playing AAA releases on any screen, having the controller attached to your device provides a form factor convenient and portable enough to truly game anywhere.
Whether you need this for yourself or need to cross someone off from your holiday shopping list, $70 is definitely worth the price of admission. To learn more, click the button below.
