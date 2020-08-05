Refine your design skills with this Adobe CC master training bundle for just $40

Take your design skills to a new level by keeping up with the latest improvements in Adobe CC software. The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle brings you everything you need to brush up on the design skills you’ve wanted to refine or start a new career path. Best yet, the courses are now 89% off.

With over 20 hours of lectures and 88 lessons, this new and improved 2020 Adobe CC bundle is the perfect way to get more out of the Adobe programs you already use. With four jam-packed courses geared towards beginner to advanced levels of experience, you’ll brush up on the latest developments in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Spark.

Comprehensively review logo design, color theory, magazine layouts, working with vector imagery, and so much more. You’ll learn concepts such as how to create stunning social media content with Spark and discover the art of image editing with Photoshop by being guided through the building blocks of the software and mastering the essential skills for any aspiring designer. Each course explores the tool panel features in each program and exposes you to real-life exercises that test your understanding of the content.

Housing valuable tutorials that help build your design portfolio, this popular bundle is available 24/7, allowing you to come back and visit when you need to reference a specific tool or need a spark of inspiration for your latest project. Plus, you’ll be rewarded with a certificate of completion once you finish the courses, making it an excellent asset for both the budding and seasoned creative.

While lifetime access to The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle is valued at almost $400, you can learn the ins and outs of the design software today for just $39.99. Elevate the design artistry you already possess or launch a new career in the digital arts and finish the year off with a bang.

