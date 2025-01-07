Reserve a Samsung Galaxy S25 ahead of January 22 launch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22, 2025, at 1 PM ET in San Jose, California.

This confirmation aligns with earlier leaks and sets the stage for the debut of the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series and Android 15 with One UI 7.

Samsung will live stream the event on its official website, Newsroom, and YouTube channel. Following the success of the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S25 lineup is poised to take center stage.

Samsung promises AI advancements with the lineup that will “change the way you interact with the world every day.” And now, you can reserve an S25 device ahead of the launch.

Early reservations for Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are now open

Samsung offers an early reservation deal for those planning to get new Galaxy devices.

Customers reserving their devices before January 22 can receive a $50 credit for eligible items, adding to trade-in and promotional offers.

The Galaxy S25 series will include the traditional trio: the base S25, the S25 Plus, and the flagship S25 Ultra.

A notable design change is the Ultra model adopting the rounder corners of its counterparts, moving away from its sharper edges since the S22 Ultra.

The base S25 is rumored to feature a larger 6.36-inch display, an upgrade from the S24’s 6.2-inch screen.

The S25 Plus will maintain a similar design, with subtle refinements like darker rear camera rings linked to its unique color options.

All three models are expected to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the US, which will enable advanced Galaxy AI features that set them apart from competitors.

There are also rumors of a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring 2, following last year’s teaser of the original Galaxy Ring. The company may also expand the original Galaxy Ring with two new sizes (14 and 15).

Another potential highlight could be Project Moohan, Samsung’s first VR headset built on Google’s new Android XR operating system.

