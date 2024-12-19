Samsung Galaxy S25 series global launch date leaks online

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series is generating significant buzz as leaks and rumors reveal substantial details ahead of its official unveiling.

The latest one indicates that Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2025 will take place on January 22, 2025, in San Francisco, one day earlier than the previously rumored release window.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared (via AndroidPolice) an event invitation on X (now deleted), confirming this date and hinting at a new development.

The new development is the potential announcement of a fourth smartphone alongside the three traditional models—the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series so far

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

Speculation about this fourth device suggests it could be the Galaxy S25 Slim, though earlier leaks imply it may launch later in the year.

However, some also believe that the image refers to Samsung’s digital assistant, Bixby, which is rumored to get an AI upgrade.

Given the absence of detailed leaks or renders for such a device, the inclusion of a fourth phone at this event would be surprising.

Besides this, the leaker also shared Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra renders, hinting at minor design refinements.

Notably, the Ultra model will feature rounded corners for improved ergonomics, addressing complaints about the sharp edges of earlier Ultra models.

Additionally, leaked CAD renders reveal that the S25 Ultra will adopt a flat frame design. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected to be Samsung’s flagship offering for 2025, will ship with top-tier specifications.

However, camera upgrades seem minimal as per recent leaks, with the most significant improvement being the ultrawide camera’s transition to a 50MP sensor.

Meanwhile, the S25 and S25+ will come with a wide range of color options, up to seven shades, including a popular Blue Black edition. The Ultra will prominently feature Titanium Black as its key marketing color.

With Samsung’s Unpacked event just weeks away, an official announcement is imminent.

