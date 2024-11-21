Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy gives clear look at the design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

As we approach the end of 2024, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series, which is bound to become one of next year’s top Android phones.

While the Korean brand has kept its mouth shut about its upcoming flagship, a flurry of leaks over the past few weeks has painted quite a clear picture of the Galaxy S25 series.

The latest leak even shows off the Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units, revealing what Samsung’s top-end flashing would look like.

Leaker Jukanlosreve has shared images of the S25 Ultra dummies on X/Twitter(via Android Authority), showcasing the device in black and white.

The backs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra dummies look stunning, but the front…not so much!

The leaked images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units show both the back and front of the device.

Upon taking a closer look, it is clear that the rear camera setup remains relatively unchanged except for using concentric rings on the camera, a design language adopted from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Image: Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter

You may also notice that the corners are not as sharp as before, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is a much-desired change, and if the images are accurate, the S25 Ultra will be gentle on your hands.

The dummy units also show its flatter surface.

The look at the front side isn’t that interesting as there’s no display. But from the angle at which the image was taken, the screen looks completely flat.

That’s all. The image of the dummy units aligns with previous leaks and even renders, so the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely include all these changes.

However, we are still discussing a leak, and there can be no certainty until the Korean brand officially showcases the phone, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

What do you think about the looks of the Galaxy S25 Ultra from this leak? Would you be happy if this is the final design? Let’s chat in the comments below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

