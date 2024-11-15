Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date leaks in new report

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, is fast approaching its launch date. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

While it’s a good guess the Korean brand will launch its Android flagship trio in early 2025, we may finally have a more definitive timeline for the Galaxy S25 series’s launch.

According to South Korea’s The Financial News, later posted by Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter, Samsung could hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23, 2025, in San Francisco, USA, citing unnamed industry sources.

In addition, the report suggests the Galaxy S25 Slim could appear at this event.

Furthermore, revered leaker Yogesh Brar corroborates this report but only partially, stating that the Galaxy S25 series is set to launch in the second half of January 2025.

While not official, Galaxy S25’s launch in the second half of January seems highly likely

This isn’t the first time the Galaxy S25 series’ launch date has leaked. A few days ago, a report claimed it would launch in the first week of January 2025.

While another reputed leaker, Max Jambor, debunked that claim, he doubled down on the Galaxy S25’s January second-half launch window.

In another X/Twitter post, the same leaker wrote a cryptic “22.1” tweet, likely hinting at the Galaxy S25’s launch date – January 22.

However, there’s a disparity likely because of the time zone differences.

Samsung has yet to confirm the launch date of the Galaxy S25.

Up until now, the company has only confirmed that the stable version of One UI 7 will debut on the “next Galaxy flagship ” and that the One UI 7 betas will start rolling out in late 2024 for the Galaxy S24 handsets.

Everything seems to align with the rumored launch date for the Galaxy S25 series, which is January 23, 2025. While we cannot say for sure, the report seems entirely plausible.

