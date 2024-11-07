Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model leaks for the first time

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks are popping up now and then as we inch closer to its rumored January 2025 release window.

The latest one suggests that a new member will join the lineup besides the typical trio. According to a new report, Samsung is working on a Slim model for the Galaxy S25 family.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has apparently appeared on the GSMA IMEI database, making it the first evidence of the device’s existence.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be a wildcard model in the lineup

Typically, Samsung’s flagship S-series includes three models: the base vanilla model, the Plus, and Ultra. However, folks over at Smartprix managed to unearth a Slim model for the Galaxy S25 lineup on the GSMA IMEI database.

Previously, the standard Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra appeared in the database with model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938, respectively.

Now, a new device with the SM-S937 model number has appeared in the database, suggesting it’s part of the S25 family. Word on the internet is that it’s a Slim model.

The report mentioned a six to seven-month gap between the other models and the Slim variant of the Galaxy S25 series being added to the database.

This could mean that Samsung could launch the Slim model separately, possibly a few months after the Galaxy S25 lineup is out in the wild.

Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an “Ultra” camera. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2024

In addition to this report, reliable leaker Ice Universe also claims that the Galaxy S25 series will include a Slim model with an “Ultra” camera.

While the tipster didn’t reveal any other details about the device, both the database listing and the leaker’s tip suggest that Samsung is indeed working on the Galaxy S25 Slim model.

However, Samsung isn’t the only one planning to release a Slim model in 2025. Apple is also apparently working on an iPhone 17 Slim that is rumored to replace the Plus model.

We expect more details about these models to surface online in the near future, so stay tuned.

