Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus renders show yet another familiar design

After the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra renders, we now have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus renders.

Like the other upcoming entries in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Android Headlines has leaked the renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus in collaboration with avid leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, and surprise, surprise, it looks like a larger doppelganger of the vanilla Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Plus has the same design as its predecessor, just slightly thinner

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

According to the outlet’s report, the Galaxy S25 Plus measures 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm, which in every respect is larger than the vanilla Galaxy S25’s 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm.

In addition, the dimensions suggest that the Plus variant will be slightly thinner than its 2024 counterpart, just like the base Galaxy S25.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

In addition to the dimensions, the renders show the S25 Plus’s flat sides, which is apparently the latest trend. This makes the middle variant of the Galaxy S25 series look more like an iPhone than ever.

The Galaxy S25 Plus doesn’t seem to have any exciting upgrades. Samsung is sticking to its tried-and-tested formula, and we can’t blame the Korean company for it. Look at Apple; it’s doing the same thing.

Same battery capacity for another year!

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

In addition, a reliable outlet, Galaxy Club, reported recently that the Galaxy S25 Plus will feature the same battery as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Specifically, the upcoming Plus variant of the Galaxy S25 series will sport a 4,755mAh battery, which will likely be advertised as 4,900mAh.

The outlet has also revealed that the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra will feature 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.

It seems that Samsung is not really bothering to upgrade the battery size this year at all.

However, the same battery size doesn’t necessarily mean the same battery life. Several factors, especially the chipset and the display, impact battery life considerably.

So, we hope the new Galaxy S phones will offer slightly improved battery life, courtesy of their more efficient hardware.

That said, with the same battery capacity as last year’s, the Galaxy S25 series will lag behind its competitors, like the OnePlus 12, ASUS ROG Phone 8, and more.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Moreover, rumors suggest the upcoming OnePlus 13 will sport a humongous 6,000mAh battery.

Either way, it looks like the Galaxy S25 Plus won’t have any exciting upgrades this year, but we like the design, regardless; it has a familiar aura to it.

Samsung will likely launch the S25 Plus in January 2025 alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. It will sport Qualcomm’s upcoming powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the US and probably Exynos in the rest of the regions.

Or Samsung could pull last year’s stunt by keeping the “Ultra” model Snapdragon exclusive while separating the vanilla and Plus variants with both Snapdragon and Exynos by region.

What do you think about the new design we’re seeing with the Galaxy S25 series leaks? Do you like the minimal changes or would you have liked more changes? Tell us below in the comments, or on our Twitter or Facebook.

