Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show a boxy new design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra phones’ designs feel stagnant at this point. While the company brought numerous upgrades to its mainstream flagship offering over the year, the outer shell remained constant. But it seems that is about to change with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

New renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have finally appeared online, courtesy of Android Headlines in collaboration with avid leaker OnLeaks, giving us an early look at the rumored design change.

A boxy new Galaxy S25 Ultra

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

The leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show a new era of Galaxy S Ultra phones in a boxy avatar. The renders remind us of Sony’s Xperia line of phones, but the frame here is a bit wider and has Samsung’s classic camera array on the rear.

Basically, it is a significant departure from Samsung’s previous Ultra style, which featured rounded sides and sharp corners. Now, it has flat sides and more rounded corners.

The Power button and the Volume rocker are visible on the right side, while the SIM card tray is visible on the left. The antenna bands are near the top and bottom on both sides.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

The USB-C port and the speaker grills are variable at the bottom.

The camera array on the back looks the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Three individual camera lenses on the left are set in a column.

You will see the laser autofocus sensor, flash, and a fourth camera module right next to the cameras.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a flat display with thin bezels all around, and a punch-hole selfie camera is visible at the center.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rumored dimensions

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was already rumored to be slightly thinner than its predecessor, but a leak specifying its dimensions appeared pretty recently.

The leak comes from a well-known leaker, Ice Universe, who posted the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s dimensions on X/Twitter, claiming that the phone measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm.

The recently leaked dimensions show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be thinner than initially claimed.

The same leaker claimed that the S25 Ultra would be 8.4mm thick back in June. But now he claims the device will be 8.1mm thick.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Either way, the S25 Ultra may become the thinnest Samsung Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (8.1mm).

In addition, the new dimensions show that the new Ultra Galaxy will be slightly narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which measures 79mm. The S25 Ultra is 77.6mm, likely due to the latest design’s flat edges.

Either way, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S25 series within a few months, and it looks like most of the changes will come to the Ultra Galaxy this year.

Do you like the new design for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Do you want the design to change more, or would you like it to stay similar to recent Ultra phones? Let’s discuss more below in the comments, or reach out to us on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news