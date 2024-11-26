Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on video shows rounded corners

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s next mainstream flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 series, is still a few months away, but the leaks and rumors are already getting out of control.

Last week, two images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s dummy units were leaked, showcasing the company’s upcoming top-tier flagship from multiple angles. However, we were skeptical, as the final product could look very different.

Now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks have gone into high gear, as someone posted a hands-on video on Reddit.

Surprisingly, the so-called camera rings don’t show up on the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra footage

The post in question is titled “Galaxy S24 Ultra definitely.” However, the clip shows off a device with the same rounded corners as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Moreover, revered leaker Ice Universe has corroborated the video, confirming on X/Twitter that the device in the footage is indeed a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Another frequent Samsung leaker, @chunvn8888, has also confirmed that the device in the video is definitely the real Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device in the video appears to have a glossy metallic finish and rounded corners, which are very different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s sharp corners.

Surprisingly, we don’t see the rumored camera rings surrounding the lenses, which appeared on the alleged dummy units leaked a few days ago.

However, at that time, Ice Universe mentioned that the design of the actual S25 Ultra coming to market could be very different from the leaked dummy design.

Unfortunately, the footage doesn’t show much more of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It is also possible that we are looking at yet another prototype and not the final version of the device that is expected to launch in early to mid-January.

At this point, we don’t have enough information to guarantee anything. However, two prominent leakers have backed the video, so that’s something!

Do you think this is the Galaxy S25 Ultra? Do you like the rounded corner design, or do you prefer the sharper corners? Tell us your thoughts down below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

