Review: Airthereal AGH380 Air Purifier

The Good Works as advertised Real-time air quality monitor Noise levels are excellent UV-C sterilization and PM2.5 sensor The Bad It runs a bit on the expensive side It's going to take up some room in your home 8.5 Overall

I never really bought into the hype of air purifiers. Sure, I know a lot of people who use them and swear by them, which is fine, but I guess I always just looked at them like basic fans that didn’t serve any real purpose other than circulating air around in a room. It’s painfully obvious how wrong I was with this assumption after spending a few weeks with this Airthereal AGH380 Air Purifier.

I don’t have allergies and do not suffer from asthma, so the idea of owning an air purifier wasn’t ever really in the cards for me. But I do have two cats, and as much as I love them do death, their hair gets everywhere. And the last thing I want when people walk into my home is having them go into a sneezing fit because they’re allergic to pet dander. So I was hoping this air purifier could fix that.

This air purifier from Airthereal retails for $179.99 and works in areas that are up to 550 sqft. And what separates this purifier from the bunch is that it features medical-grade H13 HEPA filters, which remove 99.97% of particles that are 0.1 microns or larger. A typical HEPA filter (H10-H12) removes 99.97% of particles that are 0.3 microns or larger. The gist of it is that you’re getting a beefier and better filter, eliminating more fine airborne particles from the air.

On the outside, the Airthereal AGH380 air purifier looks like your basic air purifier. If I were to describe it, it looks like a taller version of the Xbox Series X. You’ll find a bright touch-screen LCD display that shows things like the power button, the current air quality, fan speed options, sleep mode, and more on top of the device. The display is straightforward to use, and it adds a nice touch to the device as a whole.

OK, onto the actual purifier itself. I have to admit; I’m really impressed with what this thing can do. Other than providing a clean breathing experience, there is a lot of stuff happening under the hood. For example, a PM2.5 laser sensor in the device precisely measures the number of airborne particles in the air (it literally measures particles 30-1000+ times smaller than a human hair), which makes the air purifier work at just the right speed.

This brings us to the Intelligent Auto Mode. Remember that laser sensor I mentioned earlier, well depending on how that sensor measures the current real-time air quality, the device automatically adjusts the fan speed higher or lower to get the air quality back to where it should be. It’s honestly nice not having to get up and down to adjust fan speeds. If you prefer manually adjusting the fan speeds, you get five different options for that, as well.

OK, so how loud is this thing? Surprisingly, it’s not that bad. I mean, air purifiers are pretty noisy in general, and if you’re not spending thousands of dollars on one, don’t expect to find something that’s completely silent. But the AGH380 Air Purifier holds its own. The company’s website claims its minimal noise level at 22 dB, with the highest going to 49 dB. Put simply, you’ll know it’s there and working, but it won’t keep you up at night either.

There’s a lot to like about this air purifier from Airthereal. Whether it’s the powerful H13 medical-grade HEPA filter, the PM2.5 laser sensor, or the built-in UV-C sterilizer light, this thing has everything it needs to give you the best air quality possible.

I’ve been using this air purifier for a couple of months now, and I have to say, I notice a considerable difference anytime it’s on. There’s no mistaking it – this thing does its job. I use it in my bedroom, and when it’s on, the air feels crisp, and it smells clean. And when we leave it on at night, it doesn’t bother us at all because when it goes to sleep mode, you can barely hear it.

I’m not an air purifier expert by any means, but if I were to suggest one, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the AGH380 from Airthereal. It’s hassle-free, it worked beyond my expectations, and it’s something I would heavily consider if air quality is something you’re worried about in your home.

It’s not cheap by any stretch, but you are getting what you pay for: quality. At the time of writing, the AGH380 retails for $179.99 on its website or $199 on Amazon. I highly recommend getting one, I can’t believe I went this long without it.

