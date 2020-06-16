The Good Uses UV to sterilize literally anything Can be used on soft toys and other things that are damaged by steam Can dry things like baby bottles after washing The Bad Unintuitive controls 8.5 Overall

One of the first things you end up buying when you have a baby is a sterilizer. Usually, these use superheated steam to kill off bacteria and other nasties from the bottles you’re using to feed your little one, which is a pretty tried-and-tested method.

The thing is, not everything that your little one puts into their mouth can be steamed like this. I mean, they’re going to put literally everything into their chubby cheeks, and I mean everything. Stuffed toys, rattles, soothers, your shoes, random bits of fluff… Wouldn’t it be great if you could sterilize those things too? Stuffed toys don’t do so well when steam-cleaned, and that might be your little one’s favorite toy.

What’s a responsible, germ-destroying parent to do? Well, UV light also kills germs when it’s strong enough, and that’s exactly what Coral has used in their new 3-in-1 sterilizer.

Kill it with sunlight?

Instead of heated steam, two high-powered UV lamps blast every surface of whatever you put inside to destroy germs. The interior is stainless steel, and polished so light will reflect back off every angle. It’s big enough for a half dozen baby bottles or so, including lids, teats, and pacifiers.

It’s got four simple modes, depending on what you want to do:

Sterilize and Dry: Does a ten minute UV sterilization before doing a 30 to 60-minute drying period

Does a ten minute UV sterilization before doing a 30 to 60-minute drying period Dry Only: Dries only, with choices of 30, 40, 50, 60 minutes

Dries only, with choices of 30, 40, 50, 60 minutes Sterilize only: Runs the UV lamps for your choice of 10, 15 or 20 minutes

Runs the UV lamps for your choice of 10, 15 or 20 minutes 24-Hour Storage: Starts with a sterilize and dry cycle, then does a short sterilize only cycle every two hours

Tests showed it reduce H1N1 flu virus by 99.96 percent, even only after the shortest, ten minute sterilization period. It was also independently tested against common nasties, like E.Coli, Staph, and Salmonella, all of which were reduced by over 99.99 percent after ten minutes.

Okay, so I can’t actually get a picture of the UV in action because of the safeguards, but I can do the next best thing. Our nighttime pacifiers are all UV reactive, so the little one can find them easily while sleeping. The picture above was taken after ten minutes of the UV-only setting, and the pacifiers kept glowing for hours after that. Normally, I have to leave them under the sun for half an hour to get that sustained level of glow, so I’m pretty impressed by this sanitizer that Coral has produced.

And it’s not just baby stuff that can go in here. There’s ample room for things like electric shavers, cellphones, tablets, etc. Basically, anything you use daily that isn’t easy to keep clean or sterile can be popped into Coral’s device, destroying germs in minutes.

I totally recommend this to any new parents. It’s less than $150 on Amazon right now, perfect for those social-distancing baby showers.

