Review: Baby Brezza One Step Baby Food Makers

The Good Cost-effective Control over the food your baby eats Time-saving Tasty The Bad If you put the jug in the dishwasher you'll get water/dirt stuck between the glass and the plastic base 8.5

I don’t know about everyone else, but since my little one came into the world, I’m thinking a lot more about food. Not that I’m hungry constantly, more that I want to make better choices about what I eat, and what I feed my family (sidenote: I’m the chef in the household).

With all the scary stories floating around about hidden nasties in baby food (well, and all food really), it’s important to me to know where what we eat comes from. That includes making my own baby food, for the most part, something that used to include a steamer, a blender, and multiple steps along the way.

That time-consuming process ends now, with this duo of One Step baby food makers from Baby Brezza.

So, baby’s first food processor, eh?

Okay, so both One Step baby food makers are pretty similar, with the main difference being that one has a glass jug and the other has a plastic one that the food is cooked in. Both are around $100 on Amazon at the time of writing.

The Food Maker Deluxe also comes with some reusable pouches for food storage, which is handy. You can get these separately as well, so if, like me, you prefer the glass model, they’re easy to pick up.

Veggies, meat, and fruits go in, pureed baby food comes out. Simples. The best part? You don’t have to precook anything – the food maker does it all for you.

So, how does it work?

So, both machines have the same feature set, Steam, Blend, and Steam+Blend. Steaming is set in 5-minute increments, blending is done for 30 seconds at a time (but you have to hold the button down), with the only exception being the auto steam+blend that does a 30-second blend once the steaming is done.

All you need to do is chop up your ingredients into half-inch cubes, throw onto the top of the mixer blades, and fill up the water tank. That’s it, the Baby Brezza machine does the rest for you. With 3.5 cups of capacity, that roughly makes an ice cube tray worth of puree at a time.

I’ve been using ours to just steam veggies as well, it’s just easier than remembering about a pan of boiling water on the stove. Our little one loves steamed baby carrots after they’ve been in the fridge for a while, all her teeth are threatening to sprout all at once so it’s soothing to chew on.

So, should I buy one?

Okay, there’s one thing you need to know about all of the baby gear we have in our apartment. Apart from the stroller/car seat/crib, the most used items are all made by Baby Brezza. The One Step Baby Food maker gets used weekly to make the purees for the next week, and nearly every day to steam chunks of veggies for finger food.

You know how high-performers are always saying “time is money?” Well, spend the money to get one of these baby food makers and gain back some time.

Sample units were provided for the purpose of this review.

