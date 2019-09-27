4moms put their award winning mamaRoo tech into a bassinet

We covered the 4moms mamaRoo earlier this year, which has a robotic arm to gently soothe your little one. We loved it, but there was just one problem – you couldn’t use it for sleep. Well, now that cry-busting tech can be used for sleep, with the mamaRoo sleep bassinet.

Finally, you can let your knees get some rest…

The 4moms mamaRoo sleep bassinet saves your knees (and your sanity)

Sleep (or lack of it) is one of the major issues for any new parent. Your little one isn’t getting it, you’re not getting it, and just when you think you’re getting it, your little one wakes up again. 4moms is coming to your rescue though, with its new mamaRoo sleep bassinet. It’s got the same unique motions of the mamaRoo chair, just in a safe sleep platform for your precious bundle of joy.

5 unique motions: car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, and rock-a-bye

Vibration

5 speeds on each motion

Four inbuilt white noise options: rain, ocean, fan and shush

All controlled by an onboard panel, or via the 4moms app (which also adds a timer control)

Built to the American Association of Pediatrics safe sleep guidelines

Oh, but with all the cool tech inside, that’s not even the best part about the bassinet. It’s only $329.99. Anyone who’s looked at the similar self-moving bassinets can tell you that’s a virtual steal. It’s coming in early 2020, and we’ll have hands-on experience to pass on around that time.

What do you think? Interested in this bassinet from 4moms? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: