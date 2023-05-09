Rule Both Mac and Windows with this 10% off Parallels deal

If you’ve ever contemplated running Windows alongside macOS or Windows-only apps on your Mac, here’s something worth checking out.

From now through May 19, this Parallels offer gets you a 10% discount on a Parallels Deski license or 10% off a-year subscription. Use promo code: MX3-9P9-ZVT at checkout to get the special discounted price.

Parallels allows you to run Windows and macOS side-by-side on your Mac without reboots. Yep, using it lets you switch between your favorite Mac and Windows apps like a total boss.

Now, you might wonder, “Why would I want this digital wizardry in my life?” Let me break it down for you. With Parallels Desktop, you’ll have access to ALL the apps, no matter which platform they’re exclusive to.

On top of that, Parallels Desktop delivers buttery smooth performance, ensuring your Windows apps run as lean as a figure skater gliding across the ice—no more lag or annoying hiccups – just pure, unadulterated productivity.

And let’s not forget the seamless file sharing between macOS and Windows, making collaboration a breeze (sorry, clunky USB drives, your time is up!).

Yes, it’s an all-inclusive, no-computer-left-behind kinda party. Slip into the world where copying and pasting text, drag-and-dropping files between systems, and cooing over compatibility is as easy as swiping right.

Image: Parallels

With Parallels Desktop, there’s no need to feel shackled to a single operating system anymore.

Why choose when Parallels collides Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 7 (as well as Linux, macOS, and more) into a world of endless possibilities? Eloped from the PC world to Mac?

Transfer your precious data without breaking a sweat. Is it even possible to cram this much flexibility into one neat package?

And if you’re a sucker for performance, you’ll be astonished, baffled even, that Parallels can launch a Windows app FASTER than an actual PC (gasp!).

Who even needs a dedicated Windows PC when you’ve got a Mac that can handle it all?

Upgrade your work, gaming, and life skills with this timely offer, and experience Parallels Desktop at 10% off.

After all, it’s not every day you find a software marriage made in heaven with the speed to match. So, all aboard the Parallels train.

Editor's Pick Parallels - 10% off your yearly subscription 4.5 10% Off A fast, easy, and powerful application for running Windows on your Intel or M-series Mac—all without rebooting. Includes 40+ one-touch tools to simplify everyday tasks on Mac and Windows. What We Like: Smooth Multitasking: With Parallels Desktop, you can use both Mac and Windows apps at the same time, making it easy to switch between them and get more done without any hassle.

Expanded App Choices: Parallels Desktop combines macOS and Windows, so you have access to even more cool apps, no matter which platform they're made for.

Excellent Performance: Parallels Desktop keeps your Windows apps running smoothly on your Mac, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds without any lag or issues. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

