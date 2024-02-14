If you’re looking for a new monitor, it doesn’t get any better than this.

The SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is available at a jaw-dropping discount. Down to $1,199.99 from $1,799.99, it’s a time-limited offer that feels like a legal daylight robbery. The offer is available at Amazon and Samsung.

So, what’s the big deal aside from the cut-price tag?

Let’s start with the OLED and Neo Quantum Processor Pro. We’re talking frame optimization on steroids, ensuring every pixel delivers top-notch quality. Colors? More vibrant. Contrast? Crisp. Result? A picture so bright, you might mistake it for the real view from your window.

SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor 4.0 The Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC monitor presents a seamless blend of cutting-edge technical specs, boasting an OLED display, Neo Quantum Processor, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter-free gaming. What We Like: Advanced Neo Quantum Processor ensures optimal frame quality.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro facilitates flawless gameplay.

Dual QHD offers extended field of view. See at Samsung See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And if that doesn’t get your heart racing, the 49″ Dual QHD will. It’s like having two high-definition monitors rolled into one beast of a display.

That screen curvature? It’s a whopping 1800R, immersing you in the action like never before. In fact, you’d think you’ve slipped into your character’s very shoes.

Now, let’s talk gaming.

No one likes pixel light bleed, right? Well, the DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes it a non-issue. Dark colors on the screen with depth and supreme color expression are the name of this game!

Round all this up with a cherry on top: a 0.03ms(GTG) response time and a 240Hz refresh rate guaranteed by the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections.

Oh, and did we mention it’s got AMD FreeSync Premium Pro integrated? The result? Fast-action and complicated game scenes are projected stutter-free.

All in all, this deal has “grab me quick” written all over it. But, like all good things, it won’t last forever. Remember, deals are like hot donuts, so they go fast. So better not hang around for too long.

SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor 4.0 The Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC monitor presents a seamless blend of cutting-edge technical specs, boasting an OLED display, Neo Quantum Processor, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter-free gaming. See at Samsung See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news