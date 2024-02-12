Samsung’s 55″ Odyssey Arc (2nd-gen) gets a generous $1K discount

Mama mia! This one’s a whopper. Your Humble Bundle of gaming dreams, the Samsung 55″ Odyssey Ark, is off the charts and currently $1,000 off!

Someone pinched me because I thought I was dreaming when I saw the tag, $1,999 (down from $2,999). Talk about a steal, even if you have to steal the money from someone to buy this thing at a discount.

The Odyssey Ark is not just a monitor; it’s an insane 55″ curved extravagant screen wonder (I’ll admit, I did wipe the drool off my keyboard at that part).

It’s a gamer’s paradise with a 165Hz refresh rate and a snappier-than-your-grandma 1ms response time.

High Refresh Rate: Offers smoother, more responsive gameplay.

4K Resolution: Ensures sharp, detailed images.

Who is it good for?: Ultra-Wide Curved Screen: Enhances gaming immersion.

High Refresh Rate: Offers smoother, more responsive gameplay.

4K Resolution: Ensures sharp, detailed images.

Wide Color Gamut: Provides vibrant, true-to-life colors. Check Availability

Did someone say “Cockpit Mode?” Because this Ark’s got it! Flip the switch and enter a tailored world of immersive gaming. Couple that with Sound Dome speakers churning out crisp music, and you’re all set for marathonic gaming sessions.

Samsung Odyssey Arc Features + Specs Feature Specification Display Size 55 inches Type Curved Gaming Monitor Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate Enhanced (Specific rate can be provided based on model) Response Time Improved (Specific time can be provided based on model) Color Coverage Wide Color Gamut Adaptive Sync Yes Price Before $21,999 Discounted Price $1,999

Not to mention, we’re looking at Quantum Mini-LED tech here, folks. Your pixels have never looked so snazzy. Leave the flat world behind and immerse yourself into the mesmerizing bend of the Odyssey Ark, transforming your gaming escapade into a lifelike joyride.

For the cherry on top, Samsung also offers White Glove installation. Haven’t bench-pressed since, well, ever? No problemo, you’ve got a little white-gloved friend ready to set you up.

Roll up your fleece sleeves, gamers, and get this Odyssey Ark before it sets sail. Limited time offer, remember? You snooze, you lose. Now, move those nimble fingers and click below to get your odyssey started.

Remember, always game responsibly, my friends. Competition is healthy, but don’t let it break your spirit or your friendships! After all, a monitor is just a monitor.

BONUS: Save up to $700 on a 57″ Odyssey Neo G9. The offer is good through February 25. Learn more at Samsung.

