Samsung’s best-selling gaming monitor is down to just $200

When’s the last time you treated yourself to a new monitor? If you’re still rocking that dusty old thing you got five years ago, it’s probably safe to say you’re due for an upgrade.

If that’s the case, you’re in luck because Samsung has the very excellent 24″ Odyssey CRG5 gaming monitor down to just $199.99. This monitor typically sells for $259.99.

In terms of performance, it doesn’t get any better than this. The 1800R curved screen pulls you in and immerses you in the action, while the 144Hz refresh rate and AMD Radeon FreeSync give you crisp images in fast action scenes. See your enemies before they see you.

If a new gaming monitor purchase is on the horizon, we seriously suggest taking advantage of this offer. But you’ll have to act fast though – we’re under the impression that this price is only good for today. Click the button below for more info.

