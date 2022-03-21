Amazon running a sale on a duo of Dreo’s 42” tower fans

Well, folks – Spring is here. And with temperatures slowly rising, that means it’s time to invest in a fan. And if you’re looking to get a jump start on buying one, do yourself a favor and check out this Amazon deal from Dreo.

For a limited time, Dreo has dropped the price on two of their best-selling tower fans. The 42” bladeless fan comes with a powerful motor and a unique air-duct that can provide a velocity of 24ft/s, effectively distributing airflow around the room. It features 90° oscillation, customizable 6 speeds, and 3 modes at the touch of a bottom.

Right now, you can get this fan for just $79.99. Dreo typically sells this unit for $89.99, so you’re saving 11% off the sticker price. This price is good through March 25th.

The other 42” fan features smart touch control, 6 Speeds, remote control, 90° of oscillation, a clear LED display and wide air flow. Perfect for the camper, dorm room or bedroom.

Typically sold at $89.99, Dreo is offering this fan up for $79.99, saving you 11% off the total cost. This price is good through March 21st. Click the button below to learn more.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.