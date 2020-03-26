These Sony noise-canceling wireless earbuds are down to just $99 right now (normally $230)

If I was given this option before purchasing the new AirPods Pro, I would have totally gone with this. For a limited time only, eBay is blowing out these newly released Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds at just $99 a whack. They normally sell for $229. Yea, that’s an insane discount even for a refurb.

Here’s what you get with these headphones. Active Noise Canceling, six hours of battery life listening with ANC on, compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, touch controls, and a whole lot more. There’s even a feature that when you hold your finger over the left earbud, you can hear what’s around you for as long as you hold your finger down. That’s pretty neat.

Again, it’s a refurb, but you get a 90-day warranty on them so that should put your mind at ease. We’re guessing these will sell out fast so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. We don’t know how long this deal will last. Click the button below for more info.

