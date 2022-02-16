Free up storage space on your iPhone with this SanDisk 128GB flash drive, now $45

Running out of storage space on your iPhone? Calm down; there’s no need to panic. Instead, do yourself a favor and grab this SanDisk 128GB iXpand flash drive. Right now, Best Buy is blowing them out for just $45 each. This flash drive typically sells for $80.

If you need to free up space on your iPhone, this flash drive is exactly what you need. Just plug it into your iPhone via the Lightning port and transfer photos and videos to the drive. From there, you can upload all those files to your PC or Mac. You can even password-protect the flash drive too.

$45 is an absolute steal for this. And if you have a bunch of videos and photos you need to port over to your computer; this is the easiest and quickest way to go. For more information and product features, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.