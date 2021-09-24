Save $100 off your purchase of a Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, today only

Samsung’s Fall Discover event is alive and kicking and today’s deal features a $100 discount on the company’s Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control. Right now you can get it for $499. It typically sells for $599.

This robot vacuum cleans your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. Mapping can also be controlled via your mobile device. Jet Bot cleans hard floors and carpets thoroughly by identifying the type of surface and amount of dust. More product details here.

Robot vacuums are truly one of the best pieces of tech we have today. They’re extremely useful and help cut down the time you spend on chores. For $499, you can see what all the fuss is about. But act quick, this deal is only good for today or while supplies last. Click the button below for more info.

