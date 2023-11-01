Save $125 off this capable Roomba robotic vaccum

Look, nobody really likes vacuuming the floors or paying full price for their tech. Solve both issues with this stellar deal on a Roomba robotic vacuum, and you can really clean up.

The Roomba 694 normally sells for $274.99, but you can get one for $149.99 in this limited time deal. That’s $125 off, in case you were counting.

We know, that’s a crazy deep deal on one of the best robotic vacuums on the market. You’d have to really love your upright vacuum to not think about taking advantage of this discount.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $274.99 $159.00 The Roomba 694 robot vacuum is an intelligent floor cleaner with powerful suction to keep your floors dirt-free. It can be scheduled to work around your time, has advanced sensors for navigation and avoiding obstacles, and dual multi-surface brushes to handle all your floor types. Why we like it: Long battery life with automatic recharging dock

Can handle the most common floor surfaces like lino, wood and carpet

Can detect dirtier areas on the floor and clean them with special attention

Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility for voice command cleaning when and where you need it

So exactly what do you get once you open your wallet? Beyond not having to lug a vacuum around the floors, anyway.

Well, you get up to 90 minutes of powerful suction on one charge, and the Roomba will automatically recharge on its dock before heading back out to hit any spots it missed the first time.

While it’s out cleaning, it uses dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt, crumbs, and larger debris from lino, wood planks, or different thicknesses of carpet with the result–a spotless home.

The Roomba 694 will even sense which areas are dirtiest, and spend a little more TLC on those so every inch of your floor is tidy. If you need spot cleaning, use the app or voice commands to get immediate action.

After a while, it’ll even know your daily routine and suggest a personalized schedule to minimize disruptions. You’ll never know your floors were dirty if you always come home to a vacuumed home.

This is one of the best Roomba deals we’ve seen

So what are you waiting for? Hit one of those buttons below to go get more details, and you’ll be well on your way to putting your feet up and letting a robot handle the chores.

