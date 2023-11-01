Connect with us

Deals

Save $125 off this capable Roomba robotic vaccum

The Roomba 694 is a tremendous self-charging robotic vacuum, and it’s a steal with this discount level.
Roomba 694 robot vacuum on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Look, nobody really likes vacuuming the floors or paying full price for their tech. Solve both issues with this stellar deal on a Roomba robotic vacuum, and you can really clean up.

The Roomba 694 normally sells for $274.99, but you can get one for $149.99 in this limited time deal. That’s $125 off, in case you were counting.

We know, that’s a crazy deep deal on one of the best robotic vacuums on the market. You’d have to really love your upright vacuum to not think about taking advantage of this discount.

Irobot roomba 694 robot vacuum iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
$274.99 $159.00

The Roomba 694 robot vacuum is an intelligent floor cleaner with powerful suction to keep your floors dirt-free. It can be scheduled to work around your time, has advanced sensors for navigation and avoiding obstacles, and dual multi-surface brushes to handle all your floor types.

Why we like it:
  • Long battery life with automatic recharging dock
  • Can handle the most common floor surfaces like lino, wood and carpet
  • Can detect dirtier areas on the floor and clean them with special attention
  • Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility for voice command cleaning when and where you need it
Check Availability at Amazon See Availability at Target
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
11/01/2023 04:19 pm GMT

So exactly what do you get once you open your wallet? Beyond not having to lug a vacuum around the floors, anyway.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

Well, you get up to 90 minutes of powerful suction on one charge, and the Roomba will automatically recharge on its dock before heading back out to hit any spots it missed the first time.

While it’s out cleaning, it uses dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt, crumbs, and larger debris from lino, wood planks, or different thicknesses of carpet with the result–a spotless home.

The Roomba 694 will even sense which areas are dirtiest, and spend a little more TLC on those so every inch of your floor is tidy. If you need spot cleaning, use the app or voice commands to get immediate action.

After a while, it’ll even know your daily routine and suggest a personalized schedule to minimize disruptions. You’ll never know your floors were dirty if you always come home to a vacuumed home.

This is one of the best Roomba deals we’ve seen

So what are you waiting for? Hit one of those buttons below to go get more details, and you’ll be well on your way to putting your feet up and letting a robot handle the chores.

Irobot roomba 694 robot vacuum iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
$274.99 $159.00

The Roomba 694 robot vacuum is an intelligent floor cleaner with powerful suction to keep your floors dirt-free. It can be scheduled to work around your time, has advanced sensors for navigation and avoiding obstacles, and dual multi-surface brushes to handle all your floor types.

Check Availability at Amazon See Availability at Target
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
11/01/2023 04:19 pm GMT

Editors’ Recommendations:

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for KnowTechie Deals

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Deals