Save $200 on this BenQ gaming monitor, now $400 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has some great deals on computer monitors, like this BenQ EX2780Q, which is now $400, down from its usual $600 price tag. The coolest part about this panel? BenQ stuffed a 2.1 speaker setup inside, so you can use it to lay back and watch some movies without worrying if your headphone cable is long enough.

It’s a 27-inch IPS panel at 1440p, with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD’s Freesync Premium Pro for smooth frame rates while gaming. A sensor monitors the room conditions and tweaks brightness so it’s optimized for your eyes, and it covers 95-percent of the DCI-P3 color space so your content will really pop.

This deep of a deal won’t come around often, so if you’re looking for a monitor that can multitask, this is the deal for you.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

