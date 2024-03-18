Save $500 on this 49-inch Samsung gaming monitor today only

Widen your horizons (and your desk while you’re at it), because this massive gaming monitor from Samsung is on sale with $500 off – today!

Usually available for $1199.99, the Samsung S49RG9 gaming monitor is now down to $699.99. This deal is only available today, so you’ll have to hurry and get your hands on this monitor as soon as possible.

Samsung C49RG9 Gaming Monitor $699.99 $1199.99 For gamers seeking an immersive experience, the Samsung C49RG9 gaming monitor is a game-changer, making it a fantastic purchase now that it's $500 off. What We Like: 49-inch curved monitor.

120Hz refresh rate.

High resolution of 5120 x 1440. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What you’ll love most about the Samsung C49RG9

Who said bigger isn’t better? This bad boy is! The Samsung C49RG9’s native resolution of 5120 x 1440 and 32:9 aspect ratio deliver sharp, high-quality images.

On the flip side, its 1800R curvature ensures a reduction in eye strain over extended gaming sessions (or Netflix binging). Muddling through the jargon, it’s going to feel hella immersive!

Another thing you’ll love about this massive monitor is its responsiveness. The Samsung C49RG9 monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as AMD FreeSync II, both of which ensure smooth, tear-free gaming, even during fast-paced action scenes.

Stop reading and save $500!

The Samsung C49RG9 gaming monitor is a great option for anyone looking for immersive gameplay, superb visuals, and advanced features.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a professional, this monitor promises to take your gaming experience to a whole new level. You could even plug your PS5 or Xbox Series X into the monitor and finally create the gaming den you’ve been dreaming of.

If you’re looking to upgrade your monitor or are currently building the perfect rig, save $500 today and get the Samsung C49RG9 for a staggeringly low $699.99.

Remember that this deal is only available today, on March 18th, 2024. What the hell are you waiting for?!

Samsung C49RG9 Gaming Monitor $699.99 $1199.99 For gamers seeking an immersive experience, the Samsung C49RG9 gaming monitor is a game-changer, making it a fantastic purchase now that it's $500 off. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news