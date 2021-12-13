Save big on Oclean electric toothbrushes in this massive Christmas sale

If you’re still scrambling around looking for the perfect holiday gift this season, whether it’s for you or someone on your holiday shopping list, here’s a suggestion that works like a charm: an electric toothbrush. People love these and they make for an excellent holiday gift.

If you need one or want to gift one out to a friend, family member, or coworker – Oclean is running a huge Christmas sale from December 5 to the 26th on a wide variety of its best-selling electric toothbrushes with prices ranging from $70 to $300.

So regardless of your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Image: KnowTechie

Oclean Flow Electric Toothbrush + 8 Brush Head Refills: $69.99 (previously $99.99)

38000 RPM Motor Cleaning Power

180 Days Long Standby5 Brushing Modes for Your Choice

2 Minutes Smart Timer and 30s Reminder

IPX7 Whole-body Waterproof

USB Type-C Charging

Image: KnowTechie

Oclean Air 2 Electric Toothbrush + 8 Brush Head Refills: $89.99 (previously $139.99)

40,000 Vibrations Per Minute

Noise Reduction Technology

Lightweight & Portable

Easy to Use

2.5 Hours

Fast Charging, 40 Days Battery Life

IPX7 Waterproof

Image: KnowTechie

2 Oclean X Pro Toothbrushes + 8 Brush Head Refills: $159.99 (previously $199.99)

42,000VPM Powerful Clean

AI-powered Brush with Color Display

Smart APP & Brushing Plan Customization

Blind Zone Detection

2-in-1 Charge and all Mount

3 Cleaning Modes with Adjustable 32 Intensities

AI Frequency Reduction

3D Designed Dupont Bristles

Bonus Offer: Oclean is also offering a mega bundle that includes two Oclean Elite toothbrushes along with two water flossers and eight brush head refills. This bundle typically costs $419. This sale knocks it down to an incredible $299.99.

Additionally, to make this sale even sweeter, Oclean will throw in free gifts with your purchase. Here’s a quick rundown of what they’re offering when you take advantage of this Christmas Sale:

Image: KnowTechie

Extra Free 2 brush head refills on orders over $99

Free Oclean tote bag on orders over $169

Free Oclean S1 sterilizer on orders over $249

Free Oclean W1 water flosser on orders over $399

There you have it, folks. As you can see, these deals are really worth checking out and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to include an electric toothbrush in your holiday shopping this season.

If you decide to take advantage of any of these killer offerings from Oclean, just be sure to jump on them sooner than later. This sale comes to an end on December 26th. To learn more, visit the sale page here or by clicking the button below.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.