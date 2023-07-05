If you’ve been dreaming of owning a mini PC that packs more punch than an over-caffeinated kangaroo on a trampoline, then boy, oh boy, is this your lucky day.

Say hello to the GEEKNUC 64GB 2T Mini PC – the Intel® NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon edition. This little beast is not just small in size but also big in power and performance.

It’s like finding out your pint-sized Chihuahua has the heart of a lion and can bench press twice its body weight.

But first things first: Who or what is GEEKNUC? Well, GEEKNUC is an Intel Partner Alliance Titanium Member (which sounds super fancy if you ask me).

They specialize in marketing Intel NUC devices, mainly focusing on mini and Barebone PCs. In other words: they’re the real deal regarding pocket-sized powerhouses.

Now back to our star of the show – The Intel® NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon Mini PC.

High performance in a small package

Image: GEEKNUK

This tiny titan boasts an impressive array of specs, including an Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor with 14 CPU cores (6 performance cores + 8 efficient cores), 20 threads, and a max turbo frequency of 4.7 GHz.

It’s like having Usain Bolt running inside your computer. And did I mention it’s currently at its lowest price ever? You can snag this baby for $1,249 – that’s over half off its usual price tag.

And as if that wasn’t enough to get your wallet trembling with excitement, using promo code NUC12SNK50 will shave off another $50 from the final price!

What’s even better? This version is $500 cheaper than Amazon and Walmart. That’s right, folks; we’re talking about major savings here. So why pay more when you can get it for less?

Image: GEEKOM

This offer isn’t just limited to their flagship model either; there are discounts across all models, including:

GEEKNUC doesn’t just promise quality products; they deliver them too – within one week after placing an order, no less. Plus, all mini PCs sold come with a three-year limited warranty directly from Intel.

So whether you’re a gamer looking for high-quality graphics or a content creator needing powerful processing capabilities without sacrificing space or portability – this deal is definitely worth checking out.

Remember, folks, good deals wait for no one. Especially ones as smoking hot as this!

Promo Code: NUC12SNK50 GEEKNUC 64GB 2T Mini PC $1299.00 Introducing the GEEKNUC 64GB 2T Mini PC - a compact yet powerful device that features an Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor with 14 CPU cores, 20 threads, and a max turbo frequency of 4.7 GHz. Perfect for gamers and content creators seeking high performance in a portable package. What We Like: Powerful Performance: The GEEKNUC 64GB 2T Mini PC boasts an Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor.

Compact and Portable: This mini PC delivers high performance in a small package.

Versatile Options: Choose from various models, including the barebones kit and the 32GB+1TB option, to suit your needs.

Windows 11: Supports Windows 11 operating system. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

