Quick, this Dashlane deal scores you 50% off new premium plans

Take 50% off new Dashlane Premium Plans this Memorial Day! Now through 5/30, use code: memday23
This image is showing the user's password health score and tips on how to improve it, such as changing weak and reused passwords. Full Text: Password Health PASSWORD HEALTH SCORE DASHLANE TIP Change p TOTAL COMPROMISED We'll connec 86 294 5 passwords s REUSED WEAK Dashlane. $ Change Password OUT OF 100 83 106 AT-RISK PASSWORDS All 0:41 C Passwords Compromised because of yahoo.com on May 19, 2020 O Search all items Acer Compromised because of yahoo.com on May 19, 2020 newed 5 minutes ago Adobe Viewed 5 minutes ago Compromised because of yahoo.com on May 19, 2020 Airbnb Viewed yesterday f Compromised because of a breach on Nov 19, 2020 amaro Amazon Added 5 days ago Apple Compromised because of spotify.com on Jul 8, 2020 Viewed yesterday Dropbox Added 5 days ago Reused on 9 other websites Netflix Mowed 3 days ago
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re like most people out there, you may frequently forget important passwords over time. Cue in Dashlane.

This password manager helps you securely house all your essential information in one place, taking the stress out of remembering all your passwords.

Better yet, you can now purchase a 1-yr subscription at 50% off with code memday23.

Dashlane is a sleek and feature-packed password manager that offers a great balance of security and convenience. With a clean and user-friendly interface, it makes managing your password a breeze.

Named App of the Year by Apple and Google, as well as taking a spot in our best password managers list, this smart password manager helps you never forget a password again.

With an extraordinarily safe yet straightforward interface, Dashlane works with all platforms and browsers and gives you the ability to log into accounts instantly with a simple click.

You’ll be able to log into any website or app, make online payments, and so much more — all while seamlessly syncing to all your devices.

Its proprietary semantic technology, DashIQ™, is more accurate and robust than ever, and with its self-correcting autofill, it quickly learns fields it doesn’t initially recognize.

Image: KnowTechie

Designed with a military-grade encrypted vault and two-factor authentication, you’ll have the utmost security wherever you go.

You can share unlimited passwords or secure notes with friends or co-workers. On top of that, you can even set up an emergency contact to inherit all your passwords in case there ever is an emergency.

While access to a year-long subscription to Dashlane Password Manager Premium Plan is typically priced at $59, you can keep all your passwords secure and in one place for only $30.

Your online privacy and security should come first, and with this top-rated solution, you’ll be able to make this priority a reality.

What We Like:
  • Real-time dark web monitoring and alerts
  • Bulk password changer feature, allowing you to update multiple passwords at once
  • End-to-end AES-256 encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication
  • Automatic form filling and secure notes
  • Slick and polished user interface
