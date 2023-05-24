Quick, this Dashlane deal scores you 50% off new premium plans

If you’re like most people out there, you may frequently forget important passwords over time. Cue in Dashlane.

This password manager helps you securely house all your essential information in one place, taking the stress out of remembering all your passwords.

Better yet, you can now purchase a 1-yr subscription at 50% off with code memday23.

Dashlane 4.5 50% off with code memday23 Dashlane is a sleek and feature-packed password manager that offers a great balance of security and convenience. With a clean and user-friendly interface, it makes managing your password a breeze. See at Dashlane KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Named App of the Year by Apple and Google, as well as taking a spot in our best password managers list, this smart password manager helps you never forget a password again.

With an extraordinarily safe yet straightforward interface, Dashlane works with all platforms and browsers and gives you the ability to log into accounts instantly with a simple click.

You’ll be able to log into any website or app, make online payments, and so much more — all while seamlessly syncing to all your devices.

Its proprietary semantic technology, DashIQ™, is more accurate and robust than ever, and with its self-correcting autofill, it quickly learns fields it doesn’t initially recognize.

Image: KnowTechie

Designed with a military-grade encrypted vault and two-factor authentication, you’ll have the utmost security wherever you go.

You can share unlimited passwords or secure notes with friends or co-workers. On top of that, you can even set up an emergency contact to inherit all your passwords in case there ever is an emergency.

While access to a year-long subscription to Dashlane Password Manager Premium Plan is typically priced at $59, you can keep all your passwords secure and in one place for only $30.

Your online privacy and security should come first, and with this top-rated solution, you’ll be able to make this priority a reality.

Dashlane 4.5 50% off with code memday23 Dashlane is a sleek and feature-packed password manager that offers a great balance of security and convenience. With a clean and user-friendly interface, it makes managing your password a breeze. What We Like: Real-time dark web monitoring and alerts

Bulk password changer feature, allowing you to update multiple passwords at once

End-to-end AES-256 encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication

Automatic form filling and secure notes

Slick and polished user interface See at Dashlane KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news