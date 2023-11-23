Save up to 40% this Black Friday on SwitchBot gear 

Black Friday has long been regarded as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and SwitchBot is determined to make it even more memorable for its customers.

As a global smart home brand, SwitchBot has developed many innovative, easy-to-install smart devices. With discounts reaching up to 40% from November 17 – November 27, this is an opportunity that should not be missed.

SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ (Original price: $499.99, 20% off, now: $399.99)

Image: SwitchBot

Once a standout in Japan, the Robot Vacuum is now globally accessible starting November 2023.

The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ stands out as the smallest dustbin vacuum cleaner globally, 50% smaller than traditional models, yet delivering up to 90% more cleaning efficiency.

Its compact size makes it an ideal fit for renters and small homeowners.

SwitchBot mini robot vacuum K10+ 5.0 $499.99 SwitchBot mini robot vacuum K10+ offers extensive cleaning in a compact design, 50% smaller than traditional vacuums. Its LiDAR route algorithm enhances efficiency by 90%. The 4L base station allows 70 days of hands-free cleaning, while noise reduction technology maintains a quiet 48dB operation. What We Like: Compact Efficiency: 50% smaller than traditional vacuums, easily reaching corners and under furniture.

Smart Cleaning: LiDAR route algorithm enhances efficiency by 90%.

Long-Lasting Clean: 4L base station enables 70 days of hands-free cleaning.

Quiet Operation: Noise reduced to 48dB for unobtrusive cleaning.

Powerful Performance: Custom motor and duct design handle debris effectively at 2500pa.

Intelligent Features: Auto-recharge, resume cleaning, app customization, and voice command compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 (Original price: $89.99, 30% off, now: $62.99)

Image: SwitchBot

This year, SwitchBot unveiled its latest upgraded curtain motor, the SwitchBot Curtain 3.

With an installation time of just 30 seconds, it elevates the drapery experience beyond “five-star hotel smart curtains,” all while being priced at only a quarter of the cost.

Improving upon the original SwitchBot Curtain, this version boasts enhanced strength and quieter operation. Notably, it introduces unlimited battery life through a new solar panel, marking significant design and functional improvements.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 4.2 $89.99 $62.99 The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is an innovative device that automates curtain control. It features a high-performance motor, quiet operation, and compatibility with various smart home systems. It’s easy to install and offers multiple control methods, enhancing user convenience. What We Like: Easy Installation: The SwitchBot Curtain 3 offers a hassle-free setup, requiring no tools or significant changes.

Powerful and Accurate: The device's upgraded motor provides over twice the thrust of the previous generation, ensuring smooth operation even on heavy curtains.

Silent Mode: This feature enables the device to operate below 25dB, providing a quieter and more peaceful environment.

Multiple Control Methods: The product offers various control methods, including an intuitive app and voice commands via Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Siri Shortcuts, and IFTTT.

Supports Matter: With the SwitchBot Hub 2, the Curtain 3 can be integrated with Apple HomeKit, offering even more control options. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt (Original price: $69.99, 30% off, now: $48.99)

Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Blind Tilt represents a leap in home automation, offering a battery-powered solution to effortlessly automate existing blinds.

With its easy installation, this innovative device modernizes homes, transforming them into smart spaces. Beyond its user-friendly setup, this product features a solar panel, ensuring a sustained, long-lasting battery life powered by solar energy.

This not only simplifies the operation but also aligns with eco-friendly and sustainable practices, making it an ideal choice for modern households seeking both convenience and environmental consciousness.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt Motorized Blinds 4.5 $69.99 $48.99 The SwitchBot Blind Tilt simplifies retrofitting existing blinds, providing instant smart functionality without replacements. Its 2000mAh battery and solar panel offer sustainable power, enabling precise 2° adjustments and light sensitivity. Control via the app or Bluetooth expands with SwitchBot Hub Mini, managing multiple blinds effortlessly. What We Like: Effortless Retrofitting: Upgrades existing blinds instantly without the need for replacements, simplifying the transition to smart blinds.

Sustainable Power Solution: Equipped with a 2000mAh battery and a solar panel, ensuring eco-friendly and endless power for seamless operation.

Precision in Adjustments: Offers precise blind adjustments in increments as small as 2°, accompanied by a built-in light sensor for consistent light regulation.

Flexible Control Options: Allows control via the app or Bluetooth within range, expandable to remote access through the SwitchBot Hub Mini, offering compatibility with popular smart assistants.

Group Management Capability: Enables local control of up to 4 sets of blinds per button and unlimited group settings when paired with the SwitchBot Hub Mini for comprehensive and convenient management. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SwitchBot Hub 2 (Original price: $69.99, 30% off, now: $48.99)

Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Hub 2 functions as a Wi-Fi-based Matter hub, enabling seamless compatibility between SwitchBot Bluetooth products and Matter.

Once connected, users can control SwitchBot Bluetooth devices through Apple Home or other Matter-supported platforms. Additionally, Hub 2’s thermo-hygrometer feature allows monitoring of temperature and humidity within Apple Home.

Furthermore, its enhanced infrared control extends compatibility to most infrared appliances in your home.

SwitchBot Hub 2 (2nd Gen) 4.4 $89.99 $58.99 The SwitchBot Hub 2 offers a Smart WiFi Thermometer Hygrometer with industrial-grade Swiss precision, monitoring temperature and humidity accurately. With infrared remote consolidation, control home appliances via voice commands, app, or Apple Watch. Utilize scenes and geo-fencing for automated comfort control, supported by two smart buttons for easy setups. What We Like: Precision Monitoring: Industrial-grade Swiss chip for accurate temperature and humidity readings (±1.8% RH/±0.36°F).

Adaptive Brightness: Light sensor adjusts screen brightness based on environmental conditions.

Remote Consolidation: Smart Learning adds multiple infrared remotes for device control via app or voice commands.

Automation Capabilities: Use detected conditions for automated scenes, ensuring home comfort.

Convenient Control: Includes two smart buttons for easy setup, suitable for non-phone or voice-controlled preferences.

Matter Support: Compatible with SwitchBot Lock, Curtains, and Blind Tilts via Matter, expanding HomeKit support soon, alongside integration with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SwitchBot Bot (Original price $29.99, 30% off, now $17.99)

Image: SwitchBot

SwitchBot’s compact bots merge cuteness with functionality. The SwitchBot Bluetooth smart fingerbot seamlessly operates various rockers and one-way switch buttons, effortlessly controlling household devices like lights, TVs, and coffee machines.

It supports Press mode, Switch mode, and Custom Mode, offering versatile usage. Set timers via the SwitchBot App for automated functionality even without a phone or Hub, allowing remote operation while you’re away.

Integrate with Hub Mini for voice control via Alexa, Google Home, or IFTTT. With the Matter Supported Hub 2, sync the bot with Apple HomeKit for expanded smart home compatibility.

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher 4.1 $29.00 $20.30 The SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher offers versatile Bluetooth functionality and is compatible with various rocker switches and appliance buttons. With Press, Switch, and Custom Modes, it's easy to install using a 3M sticker, lasting up to 600 days. What We Like: Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with a wide range of rocker switches and appliance buttons, offering versatile functionality.

Multi-Mode Support: Features Press, Switch, and Custom Modes, providing flexible usage options for diverse needs.

Effortless Installation: Quick and tool-free setup with a 3M sticker, ensuring easy application in just seconds.

Long-lasting Battery: Lasts up to 600 days with regular usage, minimizing the need for frequent replacements.

Convenient App Control: Utilize the SwitchBot App for setting timers and controlling devices remotely within Bluetooth range.

Enhanced Hub Connectivity: Pair with SwitchBot Hub for expanded features, including voice control and extended compatibility with popular smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and IFTTT (requires 2.4GHz Wi-Fi).

HomeKit Support via Matter: Compatible with HomeKit via Matter through SwitchBot Hub2 (2nd Gen), enabling seamless integration into Apple Home and enhancing the overall See at Amazon See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SwitchBot Outdoor Meter (Original price: $14.99, 40% off, now: $8.99)

Image: SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Indoor/Outdoor Thermo-Hygrometer, featuring a compact build and IP65 waterproof rating, is crafted for precise temperature and humidity monitoring indoors and outdoors.

Capable of Dewpoint and VPD readings, it supports various climate data, doubling as scene triggers.

Linked to the SwitchBot Hub, users get real-time alerts if preset values are surpassed, facilitating swift responses in spaces like refrigerators, greenhouses, nurseries, and pet enclosures.

SwitchBot IP65 Indoor Outdoor Hygrometer Thermometer 4.3 $14.99 $8.99 The SwitchBot Outdoor Meter, boasting an IP65 dustproof and waterproof rating, serves indoor and outdoor needs effortlessly, ensuring reliable functionality even during rainfall. Featuring a Swiss Sensirion sensor, it delivers precise temperature and humidity readings with a rapid 4-second sampling interval. What We Like: Weather Resilience: IP65 dustproof and waterproof rating ensures reliable performance indoors and outdoors, even during rainy conditions.

Precision Monitoring: Swiss Sensirion sensor guarantees high accuracy in temperature and humidity readings, with a rapid 4-second sampling interval.

Extensive Data Support: Offers up to 68 days of onboard data storage and multiple data exporting methods for comprehensive environmental analysis.

Compact and Durable: Portable design with a lanyard attachment for effortless hanging, coupled with extended battery life for long-term usage.

Enhanced Functionality: Integrated with SwitchBot Hub, it delivers real-time push notifications for exceeded preset values, making it ideal for monitoring various settings like freezers, wine cellars, instrument cases, attics, and basements. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Final thoughts

This Black Friday, SwitchBot has unleashed remarkable deals you won’t want to miss! With discounts of up to 40% off, it’s the perfect time to enhance your smart home experience.

Dive into a world of innovative technology, from smart home devices to weather sensors, all available at unbeatable prices.

Whether it’s controlling your home with the touch of a button or monitoring environmental conditions with precision, these deals offer incredible savings on cutting-edge gadgets.

Hurry and seize these discounts before they’re gone—elevate your living space with SwitchBot’s Black Friday deals!

About SwitchBot About SwitchBot SwitchBot is a global smart home brand, with a huge fanbase in Japan thanks to its innovative, easy to install smart devices. SwitchBot has started to build its own smart home ecosystem by introducing various innovative smart home products, including SwitchBot Bot and SwitchBot Curtain (both world firsts) that are suitable for most consumers no matter what level of technical efficiency you’re at.

