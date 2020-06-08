Score 11 premium award-winning Mac apps for just $60 (90% off)

Are you struggling to stay productive while working online? This bundle may be for you. With 11 award-winning apps designed to make your life easier, The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop brings you everything you need to organize and streamline your daily process. Best yet, you can get the complete bundle today for over 90% off.

If you’re both a Mac and a Windows user, you’ll understand the struggles of transferring files back and forth. Parallels Desktop, a state of the art tool providing hardware virtualization for Macs, brings you a groundbreaking solution for opening Windows programs on your computer. You’ll be able to run thousands of Microsoft based software and even be able to play graphic-intensive games or run CAD programs without having to worry about slowing down your computer.

In need of further assistance with managing your data? Apps like iMazing and DeltaWalker Pro are here to help. They’ll make your life easier by having everything all in one place and organize your data and documents seamlessly. If you’re struggling with information overload, XMind 8 Pro is for you. With an advanced mapping system included, you’ll be able to arrange all your notes, presentations, timelines, and more, making your productivity levels rise to new heights.

The 11 top-rated apps will cover everything you need to assist with online privacy, data recovery, PDF editing, and so much more. You’ll even have access to platforms such as Aurora HD, which transforms your everyday photos into works of art, and RapidWeaver 8, a website creator and editor that requires zero coding experience. There are endless possibilities for getting the most out of your Mac with these powerful apps.

Voted one of the best Mac bundles of the year, The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop can be yours for only $59.99 – that’s 94% off the combined app price of over $1,000. Streamline your Mac and start working efficiently and effectively today.

