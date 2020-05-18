Score a 10-pack of these primo face masks for $45

Whether you’re taking a trip to the grocery store for essentials, taking a stroll around a busy street, or finally getting to do the DIY coffee table painting project, these masks will help protect you.

Elicto, a prestigious home goods manufacture, stepped up to the plate and designed its own Particulate Respirator Mask to block out harmful particles, germs, and chemicals and keep you safe while you’re out and about.

Made with a military-grade filtration and offering a 4-layer protection filter, these sturdy masks block out nearly 95% of airborne contamination. The breathable yet durable filtration system is carbon activated and contains an advanced microfiber filter for even better protection from ultra-fine particles. Effective in protecting against germs, dust, air pollution, heavy fumes, odors, and more, these masks will help you block out harmful airborne pathogens.

Comfortably fitting face shapes of all sizes, these masks are constructed from soft 100% premium cotton, making wearing a mask feel effortless. An adjustable and flexible nasal nose piece is also included and is designed to comfortably contour to the shape of your nose for a perfect fit. Other design features include a smooth 3D arc design for easy breathing, a cleanable mask surface, comfortable widened ear ropes, and a skin-friendly interior.

While a 10-pack of face masks is typically priced at $50, you can purchase these sturdy face covers today for just $44.99. Ease your worries about breathing in harmful airborne particles with these mighty and essential Particulate Respirator Face Masks.

