Score a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus for an unbelievable $27 right now

Alright folks, this is not a drill. For a limited time only, you can add another 12 more months to your PlayStation Plus membership for just $27 courtesy of the folks at Eneba. Yup, you read that correctly. 12-months of PlayStation Plus for just $27. Just use code OCTOBERPS at checkout and you’re good to go. Typically, a PlayStation Plus membership costs $60 for the year.

This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.

We don’t know how long this deal will last or when supplies will run out, so scoop this up while you can because this is the best deal you’re going to see for a while.

