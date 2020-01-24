Score a free 30-day trial to Tidal’s music streaming service right now

We give Tidal a lot of shit here at KnowTechie, but at the end of the day, it’s an excellent music streaming service. If you’re looking to try it out, the company is offering folks a free 30-day trial for the big fat price of nothing. A month of the service costs $9.99 or $19.99 a month for its premium service.

So, what makes Tidal different from other streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music? For starters, it’s the only service that streams music in lossless audio. That’s a big deal. But other than that, it operates like any other streaming service.

Try it out. It’s free for a month and you can cancel anytime after that. You pretty much have nothing to lose here. If this is something you’ve been meaning to try out, now is the time. Take advantage of it.

