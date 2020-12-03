Score a Nintendo Switch Pro controller AND Super Mario Odyssey for just $69

Ok, this is a deal of a lifetime. For a limited time, Walmart will put a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller AND Super Mario Odyssey in your hands for just $69. To compare apples to apples, the Switch Pro Controller retails for $70. Additionally, Super Mario Odyssey is a $60 game, so yea, you’re basically getting a free game with the purchase of a Switch Pro Controller. Not too shabby.

If you need a quick rundown of the game, Super Mario Odyssey explores incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans.

Listen, getting both the Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey is an absolute steal. Don’t pass this up. This makes for a great gift if you know anyone who owns a Nintendo Switch. So yea, don’t sleep on this. Just note, you’ll see the discount when you add the bundle to your cart. For more details, click the button below.

