Score an Amazon Ring Stick Up cam for just $50, today only

Today only, Woot is blowing out Amazon’s 2nd generation Ring Stick Up Cam for just $50 each. You can either go with a wired option or the battery route, and you get to pick your choice of color. These cameras usually sell right around the $80-$100 mark. But with any Woot deal, this price is only good for today.

Watch over what’s important at home with the all-new Stick Up Cam Battery. Place it on a wall or any flat surface, indoors or out, and always know when people come and go with motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, and two-way talk.

Again, this deal is only good for today or until supplies run out. So if this is something you’ve always had your eye on, today is the day to pull the trigger. Click the button below for more details.

