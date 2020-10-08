Score an Amazon Fire Stick on the cheap for just $20

If you need a reason to scoop up an Amazon Fire TV Stick, here’s one: You can pick one up for just $20. Yup, that’s it, $20. The deal is being featured by the folks over at Woot, which means you only have today to jump on this deal.

So what’s the Fire TV Stick capable of? A lot actually. Streaming on Fire TV is simple and intuitive. It all starts with the easy-to-use Fire TV home screen. Search across multiple streaming services, including hundreds of channels and apps, to find what you want to watch. The compact design plugs directly into an HDMI port and can tuck neatly behind your TV. Easily move Fire TV Stick between TVs at home or away so your content travels with you.

There’s a whole lot to love about the Amazon Fire TV Stick. But one thing that should catch your eye is that $20 price point. This is some of the lowest pricing we’ve seen to date on this. And like we mentioned before, you only have today to pull the trigger on this, so don’t hesitate. Click the button below for more information.

