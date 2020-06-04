Score an Echo Dot for just $25 measly bucks

Back during the Black Friday days, Amazon was previously selling third-generation Echo Dots priced at just $25. Unfortunately, those days are gone, at least on Amazon’s storefront. Now, they normally sell for $50. Thankfully, Woot is here to save the day because, for a limited time, they’re selling 3rd generation Echo Dots for just $25.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $25 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.