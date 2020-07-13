Score four voice-controlled color changing light bulbs for just $28

Color-changing smart bulbs are absolute game-changers. The only kicker is that they can run pretty expensive. Thankfully, Amazon has a sweet deal going on right now that gets you up and running for just $28. Today only, you can score four of these Sylvania color changing lights bulbs for just $28.

Sylvania’s smart+ wifi full-color A19 LED light bulb is a fast and easy connection, essential in your busy life. Featuring voice control with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google, you can convert your home into a Smart Home. Bring your smart home lighting experience to the next level by personalizing your living space with over 16 million available colors to fit your mood.

For $28, you really can’t go wrong. If you were to buy four Philips Hue color-changing bulbs, you’d be about well over $100. So getting these for under 30 bucks is a no-brainer. Just keep in mind, this deal is only good for today so jump on this while you can.

