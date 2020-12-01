Score killer Mac apps like Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, plus 10 more for just $42

If you are looking to take your work to the next level and improve your productivity, you’ve come to the right place. The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro & Luminar 4 brings 12 award-winning apps for productivity, website creation, privacy, photography, and more. It’s the biggest mac bundle of the year, and it’s now available at an additional 40% off with code CMSAVE40.

With last year’s bundle surpassing over 100 5-star reviews and selling over 17k bundles, the latest edition is sure to beat its predecessor. This version of the bundle includes a little bit of everything for everyone, making it well worth the investment even if you don’t use all the apps.

If you’re both a Mac and a Windows user, you understand the struggles of transferring files back and forth. Trusted by 7+ million users and a top 15 grossing app in the Mac App Store, Parallels Desktop Pro is a state-of-the-art tool providing Macs’ hardware virtualization.

Worth more than the complete bundle itself, you’ll get groundbreaking solutions for opening Windows programs on your computer, making it a perfect app for gamers or anyone who uses various systems for work. Other data-organizing apps in the bundle include the award-winning Gemini 2, an intelligent duplicate file finder, and ForkLift 3, the most advanced dual-pane file manager.

Need a bit of creative assistance? Luminar 4, the world’s first AI-powered photo editor, brings the streamlining of your photo-editing workflow to new heights. The Art Text 4 app also gets your creative juices flowing by helping you produce pro-level logos, graphics, and text treatments without any technical design experience.

Suppose you’re looking for software that lets you be more productive while collaborating with others. In that case, apps like PDFpenPro 12 enable you to create interactive forms and convert web pages to PDFs with a button click. eDraw MindMaster, a powerful mind-mapping tool, will help take brainstorming up a notch.

You’ll also have access to not only one but two lifetime subscriptions with apps Goose VPN and uTalk. These highly-rated SaaS native Mac apps typically require an ongoing monthly fee. Keep all of your data safe and secure, and also learn a new language of choice with no monthly fees needed.

While access to The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro & Luminar 4 is valued at over $1,200, this bundle is currently price-dropped even further to only $41.99 with code CMSAVE40. Hurry, the offer is live for only three weeks!

