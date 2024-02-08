Score major love points with the Echo Pop bundle this V-Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s a bundle sure to echo the rhythm of your heart – the Echo Pop Bundle! This compact yet mighty smart speaker has dropped its price a bit, going from $63.98 to just $42.98.

What’s in this adorable bundle?

First up, you’re getting the Echo Pop in classic Charcoal. Great for small spaces and bedrooms, this speaker is just like that shy kid in the back of the class with surprise theater skills. You know, “Small but packs a punch” kind of vibe.

Echo Pop Valentine's Day Bundle $63.98 $42.98 The Echo Pop Bundle combines functionality with whimsy, offering a competitively priced smart speaker great for compact spaces. It comes including a vibrant, heart-themed sleeve and faceplate, ensuring both protection and style for your gadget. What We Like: Great value for money

Versatile sound control

Versatile sound control

Smart Home compatibility



Next up, we have a heart-themed Made for Amazon Sleeve & Faceplate. You can pretty up your speaker and protect it at the same time.

Plus, with its precise cut holes, there’s no compromise on accessing your Echo Pop’s features.

Now, let’s talk smartness. The Echo Pop makes any room a smidge smarter, giving you voice control over compatible smart devices like plugs and lights. Who needs a clapper when you’ve got Alexa?

For music enthusiasts, Alexa is your obedient DJ. Ask her to play your current obsessions or classic hits from the big ones: Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM, and more.

So head over and check out the deal! Get into the spirit of love with the Echo Pop bundle.

