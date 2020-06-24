Deals
Score Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select MicroSD cards for just $34 each
You’ll eventually need to stock up on more of these.
Are you running out of storage space on your Nintendo Switch? Is your smartphone’s library filling up with videos and pictures rather quickly? Trust us; we’ve all been there – it happens.
Thankfully, the easiest solution to this problem is a simple microSD card. If you’re looking to buy one or need to pick up a spare, Amazon is blowing out Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD cards at just $34 each. They typically sell at $50 each.
If you don’t need one of these now, chances are at some point down the line, you will. So you might as well get one on the cheap as opposed to paying the full price later. Click the button below for more details.
