Score this electric toothbrush that normally costs $170 for just $60

If you wish your smiles could be a little happier and healthier, then it may be time to upgrade your dental routine. The Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush can safely and effectively make your teeth healthier, as well as whiter and brighter.

Safe and effective

The Shyn has 8 brush heads, each specialized for whitening care with special diamond-shaped bristles that will clean and buff your teeth, for a whiter and brighter smile. With 31,000 vibrations per minute, the Shyn has been approved by the American Dental Association (ADA) as an effective toothbrush for the way it removes plaque and prevents gingivitis, and awarded its Seal of Acceptance.

Convenient

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Shyn offers features that will make your dental routine easier, and more enjoyable than ever before. One of the most user-friendly design elements of the brush heads is that the necks are angled, to make it easier to adequately clean in hard-to-reach areas. But this sonic toothbrush also has multiple ways that you can customize your brushing routine.

There are 4 different settings you can choose from for brush modes: Clean, Sensitive, White, and Massage. There are also 5 intensity levels that you can adjust to your specific preferences. You can even set a 2-minute timer to go off at 30-second intervals.

The charging base for the Shyn is not only waterproof, it also provides wireless inductive charging. With regular use, the toothbrush itself can hold a charge for more than two weeks. But the charging base is so compact that it can easily fit into any toiletry bag if you’d like to travel with it. The toothbrush comes with a plastic hermit-shell travel case, as well.

The Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush usually sells for $170, but you can get it today at 64% off, for $60.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.