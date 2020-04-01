Score this massive battery pack that usually costs $35 for just $15

If you’re someone who constantly lets their smartphone battery die, you need a backup plan. That’s where battery packs come into the picture. And if you don’t have one yet or just need to upgrade your current one, Amazon is blowing out this 20000mAh battery pack from EasyAcc for just $15 with code G883356F. It normally sells for $35.

The kicker here is that the deal requires an Amazon Prime account to get the discount. If you’re not subscribed, you can try a free 30-day trial here.

If this sounds all good to you, snag it today for just $15. Don’t forget, to get the discount, you’ll need to enter code G883356F at checkout to see the savings. The coupon code is set to expire April 15. Don’t miss out.

And if you’re on the fence about signing up for Amazon Prime, give it a go here for 30-days for the price of nothing. If you don’t like it, cancel it. Seriously, it’s that easy. Click the button below for more info.

