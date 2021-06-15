Score two brand new Echo Dots for the price of one: $50

Amazon’s Prime Day is just a week away and to build some hype around the event, Amazon is sprinkling away a few early deals to Prime members before the big day. Today they’re blowing out Echo Dots.

For a limited time, you can get two Echo Dots for just $50 with promo code PDDOT2PK. They typically sell them at $50 each, so you’re getting two for the price of one.

And no worries if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. Sign up for the free 30-day trial here, get the deal, and cancel before your free trial expires. Not to mention, you’ll be able to capitalize on all the Prime Day deals too.

$50 for two brand spanking new Echo Dots is a great deal, folks. Just remember, to get the discount, use promo code PDDOT2PK at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more information.

