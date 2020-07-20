If weren’t already familiar with video conferencing tools like Zoom, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surely pushed you into learning more about it. With so many of us working from home, teleconferencing options like Skype and Zoom are back in the headlines, for better or worse.

With applications like Zoom having faced various security issues, you might be in the market for a new tool for your business. You may also be looking for something that matches the ease-of-use provided by Zoom, allowing almost anyone to load up their favorite browser and connect to a video call. SignalWire Work may be the answer.

This new player (kind of) to the space offers browser-based video conferencing rooms in a paid solution. We say “kind of” here because the company is actually behind FreeSWITCH, a telecom solution that powers things Ring, Amazon, Netflix, and even Zoom.

That existing expertise should help the company provide a reliable service to businesses looking for secure video conferencing options. As for features, SignalWire Work has two base-level tiers, Basic and Professional, with each of them offering different plans for the number of people that will be using the software.

Features for SignalWire Work includes 1080p video, rooms for up to 100+ people (depending on package), text chat with “whisper” functionality, moderator controls, and 1:1 end-to-end encryption (currently in beta). It also allows for integration with Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

There is also some AI-based tech baked in, allowing for instant transcripts as well as background noise removal. There’s also a voice-driven assistant named Franklin available.

Overall, it looks to be an interesting option for businesses looking for a professional video conferencing solution. With more businesses pivoting to work-from-home and COVID-19 not going anywhere any time soon, there very well may be a place for SignalWire Work in the space.

What do you think? What has your business been using for video conferencing? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

