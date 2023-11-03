Simplified customization with Moonshadow 81 keyboard kit

Have you ever entertained the idea of crafting your own mechanical keyboard? Now, picture the process, from selecting the right components to assembling it with various screws and tools – it can indeed be a challenging undertaking.

Fortunately, there’s a company named KiiBoom that has released the Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard kit to make things easier for you.

It’s an aluminum-cased QMK barebones kit designed with simplicity in mind. The best part? You won’t need any extra tools to take it apart and put it back together! It’s a game-changer for DIY enthusiasts.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Moonshadow 81, exploring its features and how it can make your DIY keyboard project a whole lot easier.

KiiBOOM Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard kit 5.0 $199.99 The KiiBoom Moonshadow 81 is a compact, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard. It features a sturdy aluminum case, customizable RGB lighting, and utilizes mortise-tenon technology for easy assembly. Ideal for gaming, typing, and programming. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

In the box:

Moonshadow 81 keyboard kit

Type-C cable

1 x Keycap puller

1 x Switch puller

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Mortise-tenon technology for easy assembly

The KiiBoom Moonshadow 81 is inspired by the millennium-old mortise and tenon technique of woodworking.

This technique allows the keyboard to be disassembled and assembled by easily just connecting the pieces together firmly at the right angles.

It’s especially convenient for gasket-mounted keyboards, enabling quick modifications to the board. You won’t need any specific screwdrivers like other keyboard kits.

75% hot-swappable layout

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The keyboard features a 75% layout, striking the perfect balance between functionality and portability. It retains only the essential keys, making it compact enough for on-the-go. You’ll be able just to grab it and stuff it in your backpack and go.

The hot-swappable switches mean you can customize the feel and sound of your keyboard anytime without the need to solder or buy a new keyboard. This simplifies the process of personalizing your keyboard to reflect your unique style and personality.

Premium aluminum case and frame

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The aluminum case of the Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard kit not only adds to its aesthetics but also enhances its durability. Aluminum dissipates heat faster than other metals, making it suitable for prolonged use.

The inclusion of polycarbonate (PC) plates in the keyboard design provides a comfortable, noise-reduced typing experience, making it ideal for both the office and extended gaming sessions.

QMK & VIA support

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With QMK/VIA support, the Moonshadow 81 allows users to remap any key and create a multitude of macro commands, shortcuts, or key combinations. It’s a feature designed to increase productivity and make layout changes easy.

South-facing LEDs and customizable RGB

The KiiBoom Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard also features south-facing RGB LEDs, designed to illuminate toward the user without causing interference with cherry-profile keycaps.

It’s a feature that enhances the user experience, especially for gamers who enjoy the ambiance of RGB lights.

So how does it perform?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The KiiBoom Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard kit beautifully showcases both style and performance. Its performance has been lauded by users and reviewers alike.

The keyboard’s sleek yet sturdy metal construction ensures durability, while the smooth sides and rear give it a tough yet refined appearance.

The typing experience on the Moonshadow 81 is great, although some reviews note it lacks the flex and feel that some gasket-mount keyboards offer.

However, the hot-swappable layout and the QMK/VIA support significantly enhance its performance, allowing users to customize their typing experience to their liking.

The keyboard’s standout feature is its ease of disassembly, placing the Moonshadow 81 in the mid-price range as a solid barebones kit.

Who is the Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The KiiBoom Moonshadow 81 mechanical keyboard kit is for anyone who values both functionality and style.

It’s perfect for competitive gamers, programmers, and writers who need a compact, portable keyboard with customizable features. It’s also ideal for those who enjoy DIY projects and prefer a keyboard that is easy to assemble.

One important factor to note is that the Moonshadow 81 kit lacks wireless functionality, requiring a connection via a USB-C cable. This may deter individuals from seeking a more portable solution.

Final thoughts

The KiiBoom Moonshadow 81 is more than just a sexy-looking mechanical keyboard kit, it exemplifies KiiBoom’s dedication to seamlessly merging technology and craftsmanship.

Featuring innovative mortise-tenon technology, a hot-swappable layout, premium aluminum casing, and extensive customization options, this keyboard truly distinguishes itself in a competitive market.

One thing to keep in mind with this kit is that you’ll need to buy the keycaps and switches separately. However, KiiBoom provides a wide array of options and styles for you to select from.

Hot-Swappable Layout: The 75% layout with hot-swappable switches allows for easy customization of the keyboard's feel and sound.

Premium Materials: The use of a premium aluminum case and Polycarbonate (PC) plates ensures both durability and a comfortable typing experience.

Customizable RGB Lighting: The south-facing RGB LEDs offer a visually appealing and customizable lighting experience.

QMK/VIA Support: The keyboard's QMK/VIA support allows users to remap keys and create shortcuts, enhancing productivity. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

