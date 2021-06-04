Deals
Slap a case on your iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21 for just a measly $5
Don’t get suckered into spending over $20 on a decent phone case.
Did you recently get yourself a brand new iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21? That’s pretty awesome, congratulations. Now, do yourself a favor, slap a case on that puppy. The last thing you want is to have the phone all scratched up. And if you ever drop it, just know, it’s protected.
If you’re looking to add a case to your newly acquired purchase on the cheap, we found some really great options, and right now, these cases are down to just $5 each. Yup, a brand new case for just under $5. All you have to do is just clip the on-site $8 coupon and you’re good to go. You can’t beat that. Here are your options below:
So yea, you have plenty of options to choose from here. Which one you end up going with is up to you. Either way, getting these under $5 is an absolute steal.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.