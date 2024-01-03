The Smart Slydr is a high-tech butler that opens your doors

You’ve seen the movies: The smart home that responds to your every command while you, the ever-busy homeowner, glide through tasks with techno-ease.

Cut to reality: You’re schlepping groceries, dodging the dog, and fumbling for the door.

Enter Smart Slydr, promising a Jetsons-esque future where sliding doors open with a mere voice command. But is it a silent, seamless butler or a clunky, cacophonous nuisance?

Smart Slydr features:

Smart Slydr features:

Voice and app control : Why push when you can command? “Open sesame” has never been more literal.

: Why push when you can command? “Open sesame” has never been more literal. PetPass feature : Your pet’s new freedom pass – they’ll love you more (if that’s possible).

: Your pet’s new freedom pass – they’ll love you more (if that’s possible). Easy installation: No engineering degree required. It’s plug, play, and open away.

Let’s talk life upgrades. The voice-activated opening means your hands are free to juggle life’s other demands. When Fido needs to do his business, he doesn’t have to wait for you to finish your Zoom call.

And installation? It might just be the first setup manual you won’t want to burn. Early adopters sounded off about the noise – comparable to a coffee grinder doing the samba.

But Smart Slydr’s latest model has dialed it back, aiming for a more library-friendly decibel count. Still, the tech-savvy among us might grumble about the lack of open API for custom integrations.

A dive into the user reviews reveals a mix of cheers and jeers. “Life-changing for pet owners,” raves one user on LycheeThings.com, while a Reddit critic warns of the noise, albeit improved in the updated model.

Side-by-side with its competitors, Smart Slydr stands out for its feature set and user-friendly approach. It may not have the stealth of some rivals, but it’s striving to balance brawn with brains.

Image: LycheeThings

Smart Slydr is walking the line between convenience and annoyance. It’s not quite Rosie the Robot, but it’s more than a gimmick – it’s a glimpse at a future where home automation becomes genuinely handy.

So, does it earn its place at your patio door, or is it destined to be another tech toy gathering dust?



Head over to LycheeThings.com, get the specs, weigh in with your wisdom or woes, and let’s find out if Smart Slydr is sliding into our homes or sliding out of favor.

