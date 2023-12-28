LG debuts 32-inch 4K OLED 480Hz refresh rate gaming monitor

CES 2024 is almost here, and we are counting the days until the event. It seems LG couldn’t hold all its announcements until then, as the Korean tech company has already started announcing its new products.

LG is mostly known for manufacturing great but costly TVs and monitors. For 2024, the company is expanding its UltraGear gaming monitor line with a few more monitors.

The South Korean tech company has announced the latest addition to its UltraGear brand, a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 4K OLED display through a blog post.

New 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor specs

According to the post, the new LG gaming monitor comes with the model number 32GS95UE.

It is a 32-inch monitor with a 4K OLED display that offers a 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray response time. However, the prime feature of the monitor is the ability to quickly switch between two optimal resolution/refresh rate settings.

According to LG, this new UltraGear 4K OLED gaming monitor will be the first in the world to feature “Dual-Hz.” A feature that enables gamers to switch between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz with a single input.

The monitor also sports 3D sound technology, DTS Virtual: X support, and super-thin bezels.

More (and bigger) LG OLED monitors are also coming

In addition to the 32-inch OLED gaming monitor, LG is also introducing 34-inch and 39-inch models.

However, the larger monitors would come with 800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio with UltraWide Quad-HD (3,440 x 1,440).

Finally, the company is also adding two more 45-inch monitors and a 27-inch monitor to its UltraGear range with model numbers – 45GS95QE, 45GS96QB, and 27GS95QE.

That’s all we know for now. The Korean tech manufacturer hasn’t shared the prices and likely won’t before January 9, when CES 2024 kicks off.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news